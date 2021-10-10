Over 30 volunteers search for missing Limerick man since first light

Volunteers from Limerick Land Search Team are involved in the operation
OVER 35 volunteers are out searching for a missing Limerick man this Sunday.
The joint operation between Limerick Land Search Team, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery and Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue commenced at first light.
Between the three voluntary organisations there are over 35 people on the ground in a forestry area in Athea. It is a continuation of searches for local man John 'Jack' Keane, aged 61, who is missing from his home since Wednesday, September 15.
Calvin Prendergast, chairman of Limerick Land Search Team, told the Leader they are concentrating on a 35km area.
"It's a joint operation between the three of us. Our unit has a drone operator and so does Cork so we will cover a lot of area today," said Calvin.
