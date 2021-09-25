Search

25/09/2021

Irish Water blames non-existent treatment plant in Limerick village for sewage spill

Irish Water blames non-existent treatment plant in Limerick village for sewage spill

Pictures taken by the local anglers club which allegedly shows showing sewage flowing into River Deel

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

ASKEATON councillor Kevin Sheahan has slammed Irish Water for its response to the ongoing issue of raw sewage going into the Deel.

“The reply from Irish Water is ridiculous,” he said when the matter was raised at the monthly meeting of Adare Rathkeale councillors. According to Cllr Sheahan, Irish Water said there was no raw sewage going into the river at Askeaton. Rather it was spillage from the treatment plant.

“There never was and isn’t today any semblance of a treatment plant in Askeaton,” declared Cllr Sheahan.

“I know testing is ongoing on the River Deel,” he continued. “That must continue because the testing should hopefully led to the sources upriver. I don’t know who they are but they must be identified”

He reiterated his demand for a copy of a document posted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about 10 years or more ago in which, the councillor said, the EPA threatened to fine the then Limerick County Council if they didn’t start to build a sewerage treatment plant by a certain date.

“When Irish Water was founded, it (the document) disappeared. The EPA have a case to answer here,” Cllr Sheahan said. “We are paying them as taxpayers. They have a case to answer. We will have to use our national representatives to pursue the EPA.”

“I have no confidence in Irish Water any more, to talk about a treatment plant that doesn’t exist,” he concluded.

Hydro-electric turbine blamed for mangled fish on Limerick river

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media