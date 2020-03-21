Plan to offer 'drive thru' communion in Limerick will not proceed 'in the interests of public health'

PLANS to offer a drive thru service for parishioners in one Limerick town who wish to receive Holy Communion will not now go ahead, it has been announced.

In a notice, which was published and shared online, Fr Seán O'Longaigh had indicated he would offer the service this Sunday after celebrating a private Mass at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton.

“I know how important it is for so many people to receive the Lord in Holy Communion so I will be putting a procedure in place on Sunday whereby people may receive the Eucharist,” said Fr O’Longaigh.

It was proposed that those who wished to receive Holy Communion could do so by driving past the front door of the Parochial House, which is located on the church grounds.

However, in a statement this Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Limerick stated: "In the interests of public health and in keeping with HSE guidelines, it has been decided not to proceed with any public distribution of Holy Communion across the diocese until further notice."