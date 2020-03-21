Limerick priest to offer 'drive-thru' communion to parishioners during coronavirus crisis

A Limerick priest is to offer Holy Communion to parishioners who are unable to attend Mass this Sunday because the coronavirus restrictions

In a post on social media, Fr Seán O'Longaigh said he will offer the service after celebrating Mass (in private) at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton.

“I know how important it is for so many people to receive the Lord in Holy Communion so I will be putting a procedure in place on Sunday whereby people may receive the Eucharist,” said Fr O’Longaigh.

Following the 11.30am Mass (which will be broadcast on the parish radio system), Holy Communion will be offered to parishioners as they drive past the Parochial House, which is located on the church grounds.

“I will stand near the front door of the parochial house with the Eucharist, people who wish to receive should arrive only by car and remain in the car. I will be wearing disposable, protective gloves and the occupant(s) of each car should have a small plate or something similar,” he said.

“You should open the window of your car at the passenger side and extend the plate, and I will place the Holy Communion on the plate,” he added.

Parishioners who wish to receive Holy Communion are asked to enter the car park via the west (Foynes end) entranceand to obey the directions of stewards who be on duty.

Fr O’Longaigh says he hopes the initiative will go some way towards supporting and reassuring those who are presently not able to attend Mass.