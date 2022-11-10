Then & Now: Green and White is back on Limerick shelves

THE LATEST issue of the Green and White magazine covers the Spring and Summer of 2022 and contains 72 pages. The joint editors are Ciarán Crowe, and Joe Lyons, and it was first published in 1996. This is issue no 75 and it is all action photos on the front and back covers as all the Cumann na mBunscol competitions returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Ruth and Aoife Kiely, daughters of John, the Limerick hurling manager from Galbally feature over two pages. They outline what preparations take place in their house on the morning of a match and their profiles are included. Limerick Under 20 hurlers were crowned Munster champions and All Ireland runners up and their results and panel members plus action photos are recalled over two pages.

Stars of the future features 8 national school students around the county in a question-and-answer session. Photos of the Liam MacCarthy cup tour of the county national schools covers two more pages. Ardscoil Ris won the All-Ireland senior colleges title defeating St Kieran's of Kilkenny in the final. Photos of players and the full Harty Cup and Croke Cup panel of players 2021/22 are also shown.

The INTO Mini Sevens feature with photographs of all the teams who participated. Shauntrade NS won the camogie, Ahalin NS won the hurling, Lisnagry won the boys football and an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough won the girl’s football. The Sarsfield Cup was won by East Limerick who defeated South Limerick in the final. All four divisional team squads and team photos are shown with action and presentation photos also. East Limerick won the Mackey Cup for the first time since 1993, defeating West Limerick in the final. Team and group photos are also included.

Limerick senior footballers enjoyed a very successful year in League and championship. They gained promotion to Division 2 for next year, after finishing runners up in Division 3. They defeated Clare and Tipperary on the way to their first Munster final in 12 years. All Ireland champions Kerry were too good for them, but it was a learning experience which will help them in next year's League matches against the top teams. Pádraig De Brún who played against Kerry and in the Primary game years ago plus lots more photos are included in the feature.

South Limerick won the Larkin Shield defeating East Limerick in the final. All four divisional team squads and team photos are shown with action photos also. West Limerick won the Neville Cup defeating South Limerick in the final. All four divisional team squads and presentation photos are included. The launch of O' Chathair na Fuiseoige go Páirc an Chrócaigh, a history of Gaelic Games in Herbertstown NS is recalled. Photos of the MacCarthy Cup visit to Club Limerick New York is shown.

In the focus page is Laura Frawley from Bruree who was the Limerick Minor Camogie captain this year. She plays club camogie for Granagh/Ballingarry and is a very talented athlete as well as excelling at high jump, long jump and sprinting. In the ladies’ football one to watch section Mary English from the Galtee Gaels club is profiled. She was a Larkin Shield winner with South Limerick this year.

James Lundon writes about the fantastic Kyle Hayes goal step by step, scored against Tipperary in the 2021 Munster Hurling Final. As good a goal as you'll ever see, he recalls. The Limerick All Ireland winning captain’s series continues with Part 5 concentrating on Mick Mackey from Ahane, who was the third Limerick man to receive the Liam Mc Carthy Cup. Paul Anglim is the author of the Askeaton/Ballysteen club history which was launched in 2021. He includes part 2 of a fine article titled The Rise and Fall of the GAA in the Thomondgate Area.

The Lundon Eye recalls the 2021 Munster Hurling Final and the programme that was published for it. The launch of the Mick Mackey Cup last May and first won by Limerick (Munster champions) in words and photos is included. The 21st Anniversary of Limerick's Munster Final win in 1996 and those involved were honoured at last year's County senior hurling final. Photos of the day are included. The Primary Game returned this year and all the teams that represented Limerick at hurling, football, camogie and ladies’ football, are pictured.

Pat Hartigan Limerick's 5-Star All-Star is the title of a two-page article by Aideen Fitzpatrick (PRO) of the South Liberties club. It is a lovely recall of the sporting career of one of Limerick's favourite sons, with lovely photos. The Spotlight on Limerick supporters turns to Niall Deegan, Rosbrien and Trish O'Dowd, Kildimo/Pallaskenry. The 90th birthday of William 'Snowie' Heffernan from Garryspillane is marked with a page of words and photos. Happy Days are two stories from Debbie Collins and Kathleen Hanley about their son’s involvement in Gaelic games.

The current issue is another fine publication, with lots of interesting news, poetry, great school photos, puzzles, cartoons, crossword and in of the post to satisfy all readers. The magazine is distributed to all the local primary schools and is also available in certain shops in the city. Continued success to the Green and White magazine, and Ciarán and Joe, with their future publications.

Ballysteen half set dance

A LITTLE piece of history was created at the Carnegie Centre in Ballysteen on Saturday, October 22, with the recording of the Ballysteen half set dance. A number of years ago a committee was formed to fundraise and renovate the building as a meeting centre in the village. It was opened last year, and it is now a very comfortable venue for functions, with a lovely timber floor for dancing.

A Workshop was held in Adare on August 13 with dancing teacher Pat O'Dea to introduce the steps to be recorded. Pat attended to do the recording on October 22 and 24 people from around the area attended. The majority of those present got to dance the half set during the rehearsals beforehand. After each part was danced it was then recorded by just one set of dancers.

A photo of those present at the end of the night was taken for future reference. Pat intends to frame the parts of the Ballysteen Set, photo and names of all present on the night and hang in on the wall of the library. It will preserve the steps of the Ballysteen Set for future generations. Pat will introduce the set at his future dance classes, so that it will become a familiar one again for all set dancers to enjoy. He also plans to get it included in a future book of dance sets.

A lovely tea and treats were served and enjoyed during the night. Well done to all involved in the revival of the set which will bring lots of enjoyment to future dancers. The set dancing population is ageing, so it is very important to collect and preserve the sets from the different regions, before they are forgotten. More details from Pat at 087 2577761 or teachsetdancing@gmail.com