11 Aug 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Fab fashion gets national audience

Yes, that is yours truly! Here I am strutting my stuff at St Mary’s Cathedral for the Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Fashion Show

Celia Holman Lee

11 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

LIMERICK has enjoyed a huge profile on national television over the past month between our hurlers winning the All-Ireland, RTE’s Nationwide dedicating an entire show to the Lough Gur, and then, last week, the popular show again concentrating an entire episode on Limerick.
This time the show featured the Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival with shoots done at the Hunt Museum and King John’s Castle. A large section of the programme was dedicated to the inaugural Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show which took place in St Mary’s Cathedral last month.

I'm pictured here with Patrick Hogan, Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Kieran O'Hanlon; Vincent Guérend, the French Ambassador to Ireland, Michelle Daly and Asta Lee


There are so many people that need to be thanked because without them this fashion show could not have happened. These people include Dr Loic Guyon, Honorary Consul of France; Fionan Coughlan, Michelle Daly Hayes, of course our own Patrick Hogan, and sponsors including The Wild Geese Festival, Limerick City and County Council, and Legato.

When it came to hair and makeup for the models, a huge thank you must go to the Hugh Campbell Hair Group and Beauty Atelier for doing such an amazing job. As the show was about diversity we invited back two of our great models from the past, Liz Mangan and Jean Lennon, to walk the catwalk.
They went down a treat with the audience and also featured on the Nationwide programme. It was such a historic occasion for the fashion industry in Ireland to have French and Irish designers showcasing their designs in the magnificent St Mary’s Cathedral. There was some amazing footage taken from the sky of our models on top of King John’s Castle.
I never saw the city looking so well. A big well done to all!

