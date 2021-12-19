Lidl trolley-dash helps raise nearly €8k for Limerick charity

LIDL Ireland has announced that its annual festive fundraiser Trolley Dash has raised over €280,000 in support of charity partner JIGSAW, the national centre for youth mental health.

In Limerick, more than €7,375 was raised for the charity.

The fundraising initiative, now in its 7th year, has received phenomenal widespread support from customers across Lidl’s stores.

Over the past week, winning customers took to the aisles of their local store to scoop their Christmas shopping as part of the festive fundraiser.

Since its inauguration in 2014 the festive fundraiser has raised over €2million for the supermarket's charity partners and given away trolley loads of Christmas groceries to the lucky winners.

Commenting on the success of this year’s Trolley Dash, Lidl Ireland Head of CSR, Owen Keogh said: “It’s an incredible milestone to have raised over €280,000 in this year’s Trolley Dash, it’s a fun and festive way to mobilise efforts in support of a super charity."

He added that with restrictions over the past two years, looking after local community’s big and small has been more important than ever.

"The whole team at Lidl Ireland are heartened by the generosity and that so many customers wanted to contribute to a cause that has a real impact for those looking for support in times of need,” he added.

Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw, has welcomed the donation.

“We continue to see a significant increase in the demand for our services and supports across Ireland and it is so important that young people, their families, teachers and communities know that we are here to support them. Thank you so much to Lidl Ireland for this incredible donation from Trolley Dash, made possible by your generous customers - Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and contributed in raising these vital funds."

Trolley Dash is just one of many initiatives by Lidl Ireland to fundraise for Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health and engage customers and local communities with various activities.

