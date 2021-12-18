Search

18 Dec 2021

Workers at Dell Technologies in Limerick raise €55k for local charities

Workers at Dell Technologies in Limerick raise €55k for local charities

Milford Hospice was one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising efforts during 2021

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

WORKERS at Dell Technologies in Limerick have raised almost €55,000 for local charities through a number of community and fundraising initiatives this year.

Over the course of the year, the team volunteered their time to support local and national initiatives, hosted a number of virtual fundraising events and shared their expertise with charity partners as many navigated having to provide their services remotely.

Working closely with the team at Barnardo’s, Dell Technologies Limerick helped to support the vital work that the organisation does to support vulnerable children across Ireland by raising an incredible €24,000.

From providing essential items including books, school supplies and nutritious meals for children in need to supporting Barnardo’s National Collection Day by taking part in the 5K Friday Challenge, team members assisted the charity as it continues to provide vital supports to families and children.

As a long-time supporter of Milford Hospice, over 300 team members took part in the virtual 10km run to raise funds for the organisation. A special donation was also made to the Research Motor Neurone team to support research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Commenting on the team’s efforts during 2021, Sean O’Reilly, EMEA Vice-President of Logistics and Site Leader, Dell Technologies Limerick, said: “As 2021 draws to a close, we’d like to acknowledge the many ways in which our team in Limerick has helped shared their time, creativity and skills to help support those within our communities. Despite varying levels of restrictions across the year, we’re incredibly proud at how our team members have continued to foster a culture of giving."

Mr O'Reilly added: “Ireland’s non-profit sector have continued to face many challenges during the year, but we’re delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring they have the support, expertise and technology to supporting those most in need."

Last year, members of the Dell Technologies Limerick team raised over €33,000 for local community groups.

