08 Apr 2022

Atlantic Aviation Group marks formal integration of former Lufthansa Technik facility in Shannon

AAG owner Patrick Jordan and company CEO Shane O'Neill pictured this morning at the launch of the company's newly integrated operations at its Shannon airport hangars | PICTURE: Eamon Ward

Reporter:

Leader reporter

08 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE ATLANTIC Aviation Group has marked the formal integration of the operations of the former Lufthansa Technik facility in Shannon. 

The move, which was announced last year, has seen AAG’s workforce increase by nearly 70%, with more than 300 workers joining its existing staff of 436 based in both Shannon and the UK. 

AAG announced that it had acquired the Lufthansa Technik Shannon business from the company’s German parent Lufthansa Technik (AG) in October 2021. The acquisition follows AAG’s acquisition of the FlyBe Aviation Services business in Brize Norton, UK in June 2020, positioning AAG as one of the largest Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul companies in Europe.

The integration of the new business was formalised following the granting of EASA Part 145 approval from the Irish Aviation Authority – which allows AAG to conduct maintenance on aircraft under new ownership.

“We’re proud to be expanding our offering, both to the local community in terms of the numbers that we’re employing here in Shannon, and to our customers through the addition of another 300 highly skilled staff. The process of integrating this business into our company has been a remarkable success and we’re excited about the bright future our staff’s collective talents will no doubt bring about," commented AAG Chief Executive Shane O’Neill. 

Patrick Jordan, who acquired AAG in April 2015, added: “Today is a proud, exciting and joyful day for AAG as we look to the future and cementing our position as one of the world’s very best aviation solutions companies. In welcoming our new colleagues, we have some of the finest people and skills and the ambition to be the best.”

Despite the challenges facing some parts of the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, AAG has strategically developed its customer base, international reach, and the breadth of its boardroom expertise. 

As one of Europe's leading independent aviation organisations, it offers services in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Aircraft Modifications, Continuous Airworthiness Management, Aviation Training and Defence Services.  

Customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2, and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon. 

