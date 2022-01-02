Search

02 Jan 2022

Shannon-based Lufthansa Technik staff agree redundancy deal

Shannon-based Lufthansa Technik staff agree redundancy deal

Atlantic Aviation Group acquired Lufthansa Technik last year

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of Siptu who work in Lufthansa Technik at Shannon have voted to accept the terms of redundancy deal proposed by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Union members voted by a majority to accept the proposals which will give them 5.75 weeks per year of service in a package, and a retention bonus of up to €3,000 based on service for those remaining and transitioning to the new owners Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG).

Up to 180 redundancies are being sought, with 300 jobs being kept, news which emerged following AAG’s acquisition of its rival.

Takeover of Shannon firm puts more than 180 jobs at risk

Siptu aviation organiser Tony Carroll said the result augurs well for the continuation and retention of a skilled aviation workforce at a maintenance base on the site.

“While it is disappointing that it includes 180 redundancies, the proposals pave the way for 300 skilled jobs to be maintained. We look forward to working with AAG management in a collective and meaningful relationship for the betterment of the members remaining in the employment,” he said in a statement released to media following the ballot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media