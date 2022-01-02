Shannon-based Lufthansa Technik staff agree redundancy deal

MEMBERS of Siptu who work in Lufthansa Technik at Shannon have voted to accept the terms of redundancy deal proposed by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Union members voted by a majority to accept the proposals which will give them 5.75 weeks per year of service in a package, and a retention bonus of up to €3,000 based on service for those remaining and transitioning to the new owners Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG).

Up to 180 redundancies are being sought, with 300 jobs being kept, news which emerged following AAG’s acquisition of its rival.

Siptu aviation organiser Tony Carroll said the result augurs well for the continuation and retention of a skilled aviation workforce at a maintenance base on the site.

“While it is disappointing that it includes 180 redundancies, the proposals pave the way for 300 skilled jobs to be maintained. We look forward to working with AAG management in a collective and meaningful relationship for the betterment of the members remaining in the employment,” he said in a statement released to media following the ballot.