14 Feb 2022

University of Limerick graduate joins local aviation company

University of Limerick graduate joins local aviation company

Susan Keating is a graduate of the University of Limerick | PICTURE: EAMON WARD

Nick Rabbitts

14 Feb 2022 1:04 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has announced two key appointments.

Eva O’Keeffe joins the firm as chief aviation services officer, with Susan Keating working as chief commercial officer.​

The firm, which last year acquired Lufthansa Technik Shannon, is one of Europe's largest independent aviation solutions company’s offering services in maintenance, repair and overhaul aircraft modifications, continuous airworthiness management, aviation training and MRO defence services.

Ms O’Keeffe, pictured below, was previously vice-president, divisional manager with financial services firm Northern Trust, and chief executive of private jet operator Private Sky. A graduate of Dublin City University, she’s also held roles at the University of Limerick.

Ms Keating has 20 years experience in commercial and leadership roles with aircraft and engine lessors. A former vice-president, sales and marketing and head of commercial at CFM’s Shannon Engine Support (SES), she’s graduate of the University of Limerick and holds a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA in aviation management.

Limerick microbrewery toasts win as Tidy Towns award returns after two years

AAG provides a full suite of global services to cargo and passenger aircraft operators including DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

