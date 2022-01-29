Limerick's John Moran appointed to key role in Grid Finance

THE former secretary general at the Department of Finance, Limerick's John Moran has been appointed non-executive chairman of Grid Finance.

Grid, which is a lender to micro and small businesses, confirmed that the Mungret man, also a former director at the European Investment Bank, has been installed into the role.

Derek Foley Butler, the chief executive and founder of Grid - headquartered in Bedford Row - said: "We have ambitions to support as many as 10,000 businesses by the end of 2023. I am delighted to continue to work with John to achieve this rapid growth of Grid in Ireland and elsewhere. Through the small to medium sized enterprise (SME) recovery campaign that I launched in 2020 to support the SME sector John and I worked closely to ensure that the SME sector got the government support it needed to weather the pandemic."

Mr Butler added: "With John on board as non-executive chairman he will provide vital strategic input and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to help SME’s build their financial health and well-being. We already have a number of exciting initiatives and plans for 2022 and beyond."

Mr Moran said: "I am delighted and honoured to join the board of Grid to support Derek and his team in their plans to scale their world class SME support platform. During the SME Recovery campaign, I saw first-hand the passion and determination that Derek and the team have to help small and micro businesses to grow and become financially stronger.

"As we know, these businesses are the backbone of the Irish economy right across the country. I am excited by the plans the business has for the coming years and look forward to being part of that journey. Today, GRID itself is a small business like those it supports but it is clear to me that it has enormous potential to grow to be not just an important Irish business but a key support for businesses across the EU and beyond."

As well as Limerick, Grid has offices in Dublin and the Portuguese capital city, Lisbon.