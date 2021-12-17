Limerick company awarded significant contract by Northern Ireland Water

A LIMERICK-based company has been awarded a significant safety contract from Northern Ireland Water.

OBW Technologies, a partner of of Blackline Safety Corp, is to replace the State-owned company's current gas detection units with more than 500 Blackline Safety G7c portable gas detection monitors.

“NIW are looking forward to working closely with OBW Technologies and Blackline Safety Europe in rolling out their exciting product over the next few months,” said Kieran Herrity, Mechanical & Electrical Manager, Northern Ireland Water.

Established in April 2007, NIW's remit is to provide the water and sewerage services for around 1.8 million people in Northern Ireland.

“Workers in the water/wastewater industry are at risk of exposure to toxic and flammable gases so having a reliable, easy-to-use device ensures user acceptability when working in hazardous environments. The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments means we continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions in the industry.” said Simon Rich of Blackline Safety Europe.

JJ O’Brien, Director of OBW Technologies added: “We look forward to building our relationship with NI Water, a progressive organisation who share our values in caring for the health and wellbeing of their people and customers. This tender is a significant win for our business in the area of life safety, as more and more organisations realise the importance of ensuring their peoples’ safety in the workplace.”

The rapidly growing Limerick-based business, which is headed up by JJ and Sharon O'Brien, has thrived in recent years. OBW has increased its staff numbers by over 70% since partnering with Blackline Safety Europe.