Search

17 Dec 2021

Limerick company awarded significant contract by Northern Ireland Water

Limerick company awarded significant contract by Northern Ireland Water

OBW will replace NIW's existing gas detection units with Blackline Safety G7c portable monitors

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK-based company has been awarded a significant safety contract from Northern Ireland Water.

OBW Technologies, a partner of of Blackline Safety Corp, is to replace the State-owned company's current gas detection units with more than 500 Blackline Safety G7c portable gas detection monitors.

“NIW are looking forward to working closely with OBW Technologies and Blackline Safety Europe in rolling out their exciting product over the next few months,” said Kieran Herrity, Mechanical & Electrical Manager, Northern Ireland Water.

Established in April 2007, NIW's remit is to provide the water and sewerage services for around 1.8 million people in Northern Ireland. 

Limerick households tap into 'high quality' drinking water, new report shows

“Workers in the water/wastewater industry are at risk of exposure to toxic and flammable gases so having a reliable, easy-to-use device ensures user acceptability when working in hazardous environments. The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments means we continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions in the industry.” said Simon Rich of Blackline Safety Europe.

JJ O’Brien, Director of OBW Technologies added: “We look forward to building our relationship with NI Water, a progressive organisation who share our values in caring for the health and wellbeing of their people and customers. This tender is a significant win for our business in the area of life safety, as more and more organisations realise the importance of ensuring their peoples’ safety in the workplace.”

The rapidly growing Limerick-based business, which is headed up by JJ and Sharon O'Brien, has thrived in recent years. OBW has increased its staff numbers by over 70% since partnering with Blackline Safety Europe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media