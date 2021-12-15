Search

15 Dec 2021

Limerick households tap into 'high quality' drinking water, new report shows

Limerick households tap into 'high quality' drinking water, new report shows

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A NEW report has shown the continuing "high quality" of public drinking water supplied by Irish Water in Limerick.

99.5% of samples taken in 2020 across Ireland’s 740 public drinking water supplies are compliant for microbiological and chemical standards producing water that is safe to drink, according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report.

Since 2014, Irish Water has been working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council to address water quality issues across the county, said a spokesperson.

"We have built new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities. By building this new infrastructure we have improved drinking water for over 9,000 people and facilitated the removal of three water supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List. 

"We have prioritised our investment to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses across Limerick. Irish Water has carried out essential upgrade works at Hospital, Abbeyfeale and Croom," said the spokesperson.

Irish Water is also investing €65 million in the Limerick Disinfection Programme to upgrade and standardise disinfection systems.

"Delivering clean, safe drinking water is our top priority. Disinfection is an important part of the water treatment process. The disinfection progress kills disease-causing organisms in water.

"The National Disinfection Programme ensures Limerick will continue to have safe and secure drinking water. We have been working with Limerick City and County Council to complete a detailed assessment of the water treatment plants (WTP) in Limerick.

"The Limerick programme is ongoing with disinfection systems at 19 plants upgraded and standardised so far. We have also finished operational upgrades to public water supplies and pumping stations. These sites include: Pallasgreen, Anglesboro, Athlacca, Ballingarry, Knocklong, Ballygrennan, Bruff, Bruree, Caherconlish, Ballyagran, Doon, Fedamore, Glenosheen , Herbertstown, Carrigmore, Clouncagh, Hospital, Oola and Martinstown," said the spokesperson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media