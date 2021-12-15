Limerick households tap into 'high quality' drinking water, new report shows

A NEW report has shown the continuing "high quality" of public drinking water supplied by Irish Water in Limerick.

99.5% of samples taken in 2020 across Ireland’s 740 public drinking water supplies are compliant for microbiological and chemical standards producing water that is safe to drink, according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report.

Since 2014, Irish Water has been working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council to address water quality issues across the county, said a spokesperson.

"We have built new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities. By building this new infrastructure we have improved drinking water for over 9,000 people and facilitated the removal of three water supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

"We have prioritised our investment to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses across Limerick. Irish Water has carried out essential upgrade works at Hospital, Abbeyfeale and Croom," said the spokesperson.

Irish Water is also investing €65 million in the Limerick Disinfection Programme to upgrade and standardise disinfection systems.

"Delivering clean, safe drinking water is our top priority. Disinfection is an important part of the water treatment process. The disinfection progress kills disease-causing organisms in water.

"The National Disinfection Programme ensures Limerick will continue to have safe and secure drinking water. We have been working with Limerick City and County Council to complete a detailed assessment of the water treatment plants (WTP) in Limerick.

"The Limerick programme is ongoing with disinfection systems at 19 plants upgraded and standardised so far. We have also finished operational upgrades to public water supplies and pumping stations. These sites include: Pallasgreen, Anglesboro, Athlacca, Ballingarry, Knocklong, Ballygrennan, Bruff, Bruree, Caherconlish, Ballyagran, Doon, Fedamore, Glenosheen , Herbertstown, Carrigmore, Clouncagh, Hospital, Oola and Martinstown," said the spokesperson.