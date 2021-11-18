Bank apologises after ATM fault forces residents of Limerick town to travel to Kerry for cash

AIB has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers following a breakdown in their ATM machine in Abbeyfeale earlier this month.

On the weekend of November 5, 6 and 7, the machine was out of order and people looking to take out cash were obliged to go to Listowel.

The problem in Abbeyfeale, an AIB spokesman told Minister of State, Niall Collins was caused by a hardware fault in the machine which led to "intermittent outages". The fault was fixed by an engineer on the Monday.

However, the spokesman said that all the bank's other ATMs in the area were operational the same weekend.

In a separate email, Minister Collins was told that a Bank of Ireland ATM in Listowel had been experiencing a technical fault on the same weekend but was back in operation on the Monday and was then checked by a technician.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers arising from this fault," a spokesman for Bank of Ireland said.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland has confirmed that it has appointed Sherry Fitzgerald to handle the sale of its bank building in Rathkeale. It is expected to go on the market in early 2022.

Limerick City and County Council has already been in contact with the bank, a spokesman said. "We continue to engage with them as part of the sales process."