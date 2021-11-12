Search

12/11/2021

Revelers in Limerick town forced to drive to Kerry for cash

Police warn public to be vigilant after ATM thieves strike again

The single on-street ATM in the town was out of service last weekend

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE single on-street ATM in Abbeyfeale was out of action all last weekend, according to local councillor Liam Galvin, forcing many people to drive to Listowel nine miles away.  

However, he said, when they got there, they found that at least one of the Listowel ATMs was also out of order. 

“It is a totally  farcical situation where we have one bank-link for the town of Abbeyfeale with over 2,000 people,” he said. 

The Bank of Ireland in the town closed last month and the ATM has been removed, leaving just one ATM accessible from the public street. 

Moreover, he added, the one on-street ATM they have is very slow

And while an ATM in one of the town’s supermarkets was functioning, the shop is not open to the public 24/7, the Fine Gael councillor pointed out. 

“I have now written to the three financial institutions in the town: the Credit Union, the Post Office and the AIB asking them to put in a second ATM.”

