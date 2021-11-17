BREAKING: Aldi to open new store in Limerick creating 30 jobs

ALDI have unveiled plans to build a new €11.5 million store in Dooradoyle creating 30 jobs.

The new store on Dooradoyle Road will create 30 permanent positions and 50 jobs will be supported during the construction period.

The shop is due to open at the end of 2024 and will be built on a previously unused greenfield site.

The 1,315 sq. metre store will be powered by 100% green electricity, supported by 90 sq. metres of solar panels on its roof.

Aldi undertook a study of shoppers and people living in the Dooradoyle area which revealed that nine out of ten shoppers said having an Aldi store in the town would mean better value grocery shopping.

84% of shoppers surveyed also said that they were happy to hear the news of a new store opening and that it would encourage them to shop in the locality.

The survey also revealed that 84% of shoppers agreed that having a store in the local area would save them time and money.

Seven in ten of those surveyed said they didn't think there were enough options in the area for grocery shopping at present.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our research shows the demand from Dooradoyle shoppers for a new Aldi store is very strong.

"Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.”

“We understand customers are always looking for more sustainable ways to shop with us, and our Dooradoyle customers can rest assured our new store will feature several green features including solar panels on the roof, 100% green electricity and electric vehicle charging points.”

Aldi are also set to open a new store on Roches Street in early 2023, which will be its fourth shop in Limerick.

The supermarket chain was granted planning permission to develop by the Eir telephone exchange by An Bord Pleanala.

100 jobs will be created during the construction phase with 35 permanent roles starting when the shop opens.

Aldi stores in Limerick have donated over 41,000 meals to local charities saving the organisations nearly €52,000.

Limerick Animal Welfare, Butterfly Club and ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services have also benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants network.

Aldi currently partners with six innovative food and drink producers across Limerick, spending €9.5 million with them last year.