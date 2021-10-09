Search

09/10/2021

Bus Éireann announces senior appointment for Limerick depot

Bus Éireann announces senior appointment for Limerick depot

Emer Bambrick

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

BUS Éireann has announced the appointment of Emer Bambrick as its new Sustainability Senior Manager. 

Originally from County Laois but now living in County Clare, Ms Bambrick will be based at the company's depot at Roxboro Road in the city.

She previously worked at Iarnród Eireann, providing environmental support to Capital Investment projects and more recently she was appointed as Environmental Executive for the Department of the Chief Civil Engineer in Iarnród Éireann Infrastructure.

“I am very pleased to join the Bus Éireann team at this exciting time with the company recently launching our first Sustainability Strategy,” she said following her appointment.

“Our ambitious plans for climate action is targeting a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and a greater focus on energy efficiency and sustainable procurement. By 2030, our goal is to have half of our 1,100 vehicles as zero or low-emission models, continuing our commitment to customer service and sustainability in cities and communities across Ireland where Bus Éireann facilitates over 89 million passenger journeys in a typical year," she added.

Bus Éireann upgrades Expressway fleet in Limerick

MS Bambrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Management from IT Sligo and a Master’s qualification in Environmental Sustainability from University College Dublin.

"I am delighted to welcome Emer Bambrick to the Bus Éireann team as our new Sustainability Senior Manager,’’ said Rory Leahy, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer, Bus Éireann.

"With the launch of our Driving Change Sustainability Strategy 2030 earlier this year, Bus Éireann renewed our commitment to providing sustainable bus services to communities across Ireland. With her considerable previous experience and strong educational background in environmental management, Emer will be an important addition to our team," he added.

As part of her role as Sustainability Senior Manager, Emer Bambrick will help to develop best practices in sustainability and environmental compliance, develop policies and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental legislation and will oversee the implementation of the Bus Éireann Driving Change Sustainability Strategy 2030, working from the Bus Éireann depot in Limerick.

Limerick Chamber adds to criticism of roads omission from plan

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media