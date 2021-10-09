Bus Éireann announces senior appointment for Limerick depot

BUS Éireann has announced the appointment of Emer Bambrick as its new Sustainability Senior Manager.

Originally from County Laois but now living in County Clare, Ms Bambrick will be based at the company's depot at Roxboro Road in the city.

She previously worked at Iarnród Eireann, providing environmental support to Capital Investment projects and more recently she was appointed as Environmental Executive for the Department of the Chief Civil Engineer in Iarnród Éireann Infrastructure.

“I am very pleased to join the Bus Éireann team at this exciting time with the company recently launching our first Sustainability Strategy,” she said following her appointment.

“Our ambitious plans for climate action is targeting a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and a greater focus on energy efficiency and sustainable procurement. By 2030, our goal is to have half of our 1,100 vehicles as zero or low-emission models, continuing our commitment to customer service and sustainability in cities and communities across Ireland where Bus Éireann facilitates over 89 million passenger journeys in a typical year," she added.

MS Bambrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Management from IT Sligo and a Master’s qualification in Environmental Sustainability from University College Dublin.

"I am delighted to welcome Emer Bambrick to the Bus Éireann team as our new Sustainability Senior Manager,’’ said Rory Leahy, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer, Bus Éireann.

"With the launch of our Driving Change Sustainability Strategy 2030 earlier this year, Bus Éireann renewed our commitment to providing sustainable bus services to communities across Ireland. With her considerable previous experience and strong educational background in environmental management, Emer will be an important addition to our team," he added.

As part of her role as Sustainability Senior Manager, Emer Bambrick will help to develop best practices in sustainability and environmental compliance, develop policies and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental legislation and will oversee the implementation of the Bus Éireann Driving Change Sustainability Strategy 2030, working from the Bus Éireann depot in Limerick.