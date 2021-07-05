Bus Éireann upgrades Expressway fleet in Limerick

Bus Éireann upgrades Expressway fleet with new coaches in Limerick

Richard Lynch of I Love Limerick, Geraldine Lardner, Wild Atlantic Way, Bord Fáilte and Bus Éireann driver Pat Ryan launching the new Expressway fleet entering service in Limerick

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

BUS Éireann has confirmed that four of its new Expressway coaches will be based in Limerick.

Last month, the transport company announced it had invested €16 million in the service including the purchase of 30 Expressway coaches for use in Limerick and across the country.

“Passengers in Limerick can look forward to travelling in greater comfort on Expressway routes from Limerick to Cork and Galway,” said Brian Connolly, Regional Manager West, Bus Éireann. 

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to the service, improving the customer experience and reducing our carbon footprint.  The newer diesel engines emit 90% less nitrous oxides than the vehicles we will retire out of the fleet, and 70% less hydrocarbons," he added. 

The 60 seater high spec coaches were built in The Netherlands and offer reclining premium leather seats with adjustable headrests, charging plugs, tray tables and air con at every seat, and 4G WiFi. All of the coaches are also wheelchair accessible and have on-board toilets.

Bus Éireann, which employs nearly 300 people in Limerick,  has also invested more than €2.5m million in a new online booking system, MyExpressway, which provides both guaranteed advance seat reservations and contactless payments on board. 

