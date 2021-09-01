Search our Archive

01/09/2021

National Broadband Ireland to provide update on roll-out of high speed fibre in Limerick

National Broadband Ireland will host a number of pop-up information events in Limerick later this week

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the government-backed National Broadband Plan will host a pop-up information event in Limerick later this week.

Members of the public are being encouraged to attend the events which will take place at Tesco, Coonagh between 10am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

NBI says those who attend will get an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Limerick and how they can get connected. Members of the team will be on-hand to register people for future updates and notifications on when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Limerick.

Commenting on the roadshows, Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said: “National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Limerick and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode.”

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 4,075 premises in the Limerick area including Annacotty, Whitehall, Ballysheedy Cross, Mungret, Altavila, Clarina, Ballyneety, Caherconlish, and Carrigoreilly.

Customers in these locations can now order broadband services from their retail service providers of choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses where competition between RSPs will ensure quality bundled packages offer choice around voice, broadband, TV and mobile at competitive prices.  

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide.

These facilities - which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites - will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.

There are fifteen Broadband Connection Points in Limerick, seven of which have already been connected, including Patrickswell GAA Club, Kildimo GAA Club, the Old School Community Centre, Cappamore Community Centre and Coolcappa Community Centre.

In total, there are 21,231 premises within the Intervention Area in County Limerick including homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Limerick will see an investment of €84M in the new high speed fibre network.  

See nbi.ie/eoi/ for more.

