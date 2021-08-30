Discount retailer looking to expand its presence in Limerick

DISCOUNT retailer Dealz says it's 'actively exploring' expansion opportunities in Limerick and across the country.

The retailer, which currently operates three stores in Limerick city, has earmarked a €20m investment fund to an expansion of its current store network in Ireland over the next three years.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland offering customers a wide selection of over 1,000 well-known top brands and established own label products.

Over the coming weeks, a number of Dealz stores (Dublin, Cavan, Kerry and Wexford) will have new or extended PEP&CO departments.

Commenting on the expansion plans, which will see up to 700 jobs being created, Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “We know Irish customers love their local Dealz stores and that’s why we’re excited to bring our best offer to more communities across Ireland. Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”

The retailer says it is is working with property agents Cushman & Wakefield and its local legal team at William Fry as it seeks to progress its expansion plans.

Muireann Griffin, Associate Director, Cushman & Wakefield in Dublin commented, “We are pleased to represent Dealz in their continued expansion in Ireland. This significant investment is a positive news story for the retail sector on the back of what has been a turbulent time and shows Dealz sustained commitment and confidence in the sector.”

Brian O'Callaghan, Head of Retail and Leisure Group at William Fry added: "Dealz ongoing investment in Ireland is a clear indication of its commitment to retail in Ireland and shows its confidence in the future of the sector. William Fry are delighted to act on behalf of Dealz and look forward to continuing to assist in expanding Dealz’ presence in Ireland.

Dealz and Poundland are part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe.