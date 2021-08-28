Update issued on Limerick post office which closed suddenly

A POST office in a Limerick village which closed suddenly last week is expected to re-open in the coming days.

A spokesperson for An Post said the branch in Patrickswell was closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“We are trying to re-open the post office, and we hope to do so next week,” they confirmed to the Limerick Leader. It’s understood it will remain in its present location at Patrickswell’s Main Street.

The outlet closed in the middle of last week, with customers advised to visit the Dooradoyle branch in the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Independent local councillor Fergus Kilcoyne also raised the closure with An Post.

“The main thing is Patrickswell will not lose its post office. It’s very important for Patrickswell it stays. There are post offices closing around the country, but there’s always a queue outside Patrickswell post office. People come from far and wide to use the post office. It’s an essential service which must be kept at all costs,” he said.