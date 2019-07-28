Limerick’s Troy Studios agrees deal to host €45m Apple TV drama

TROY Studios has secured a major deal to host production of a new sci-fi television series which will be distributed on Apple’s new video streaming service – Apple TV, writes David Hurley.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader in March, the Castletroy-based studio facility, had been in advanced negotiations with the company which is behind Foundation – an adaptation of the classic novel trilogy namesake by Isaac Asimov.

Foundation’s executive producer and writer is David Goyer, the world famous American screenwriter behind Man of Steel, Batman Begins and Blade series.

The production company behind the project is Skydance Television, responsible for the popular Netflix series Altered Carbon.

While Troy Studios and Skydance have not confirmed a deal has been agreed, the Sunday Indpendent reports that filming of the €50m drama is to begin in Limerick in the coming months.

The Minister for Culture Joespha Madigan, who recently met with executives from Skydance, has also introduced new regulations aimed at supporting regional development of Ireland's audio-visual sector.

In a post on social media, the minister welcomed the deal between Skydance and Troy Studios. “Great news for Troy Studios! On our way to becoming a global hub for film, TV, and animation,” she wrote.

Troy Studios, which previously hosted production of the SyFy series NightFlyers, has 70,000 square feet of sound stage space and 280,000 square foot of support buildings including workshops, props storage, costume, dressing rooms, production offices, hair and make-up rooms.

Additionally, a backlot of five acres is available for exterior set construction.