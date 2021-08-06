WATCH: Limerick shop gets a gold medal for Jamaican bobsleigh team skit

MOTORISTS on the M20 must have done a double take when they saw four men dressed up as the Jamaican bobsleigh team heading for Croom on Sunday!

However, locals will be well aware of funny goings on Sunday mornings. It is the latest quirky social media video from the team at Broderick's Spar in Croom.

They have been getting a great reaction with some of the short clips getting up to 30,000 views and from as far away as Australia. They aim to promote the locality, the shop and have a bit of craic along the way.

Titled "The day the Olympics came to Croom", Padraig Broderick said they try and keep their videos current and have lots of different characters.

"It's one of many we've done. We've been at this for the last three or four years. We generally manage to do one every two weeks.

"They are just a bit of light hearted fun and are poking fun at ourselves really. It's not all about pricing, there is a good element of humour," said Padraig, one of the four on the bobsleigh team with Gary McInerney, Michael Mackessy, Michael Curtin.

"The have been very well received over the last year and a half especially when there wasn’t much going on with the lockdowns. We generally do them on a Sunday morning when the street is nice and quiet," said Padraig.

It's a team effort coming up with the ideas and all ages enjoy them.

"They just kind of come naturally to us. As long as they keep getting well received we will keep doing them. It's all innocent fun.

"We'd often have a grandmother and her grandchild in the shop and they both would be following them so it is age appropriate. Local people who have relations abroad said they like to see more of a Croom so we head outdoors and use the drone. We do enjoy doing them and we do have a good laugh doing them," said Padraig, who wouldn't put the bobsleigh video in his top ten.

When he isn't busy dressing up for the camera he is overseeing the store's expansion into the former Ulster Bank. At the end of July they were 70% complete of the "bigger better Broderick’s Spar Croom" project.