 €1m boost as Limerick store ‘banks’ expansion

A FORMER bank in Croom is to be brought back to life, as work commenced on the expansion of the town’s Spar store.

Local businessman Padraig Broderick is investing €1m into expanding his general shop into the neighbouring former Ulster Bank, which closed six years ago.

Up to 10 new permanent jobs will be created as he plans to open a "bigger brighter supermarket", with the project set to increase Croom's Spar store to 6,500 square feet.

“There will be a real focus on fresh produce, which is where we are going with this store. On top of this, there will be food to go, a deli sit-down area, prepared meals, an instore bakery,” Mr Broderick told the Limerick Leader, “On top of this, there will be food-to-go, a deli sit-down area, prepared meals and an instore bakery.”

Work is under way, with local builders Daly's contracted to carry out the project, and it's hoped the ribbon will be cut at the new store in March next.

Mr Broderick said: “They are local builders and all the tradesmen are local. It was something that was very important to me, to make sure everyone involved in the building of the supermarket would be local.”

Some 20 construction workers, electricians and plumbers will be in place on the site. As Ireland remains in Level 5 lockdown, Mr Broderick says he's ready for the challenge.

“We've already seen this over the past few months. We've had three vans on the road doing deliveries. We were to the pin of our collar. In fairness to our team here, they rose to the challenge,” the shop owner concluded.