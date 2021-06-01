Limerick based business Procad to join forces with Symetri

Procad Ltd, the leading provider design and engineering software solutions to the Irish market, today announced it has been acquired by Addnode Group, the owner of Symetri, Europe’s leading Autodesk solution provider.

The acquisition of Raheen based Procad Ltd, is in line with Symetri’s strategy to be an international market-leading partner of software and services to the construction and manufacturing industries.

Operating since 1995, Procad is an Authorised Autodesk Gold Partner and Autodesk Authorised Training Centre (ATC), and have built a strong reputation in the areas of manufacturing, building and construction.

Cormac Lyons, Director at Procad Ltd explained “Procad is a strong business, and the company is ready to take the next step. When we began discussions with Symetri about how the two businesses could work together, it quickly became clear that the two organisations share common values with a strong empathy for employees and customers, and complementary skills and technologies. Procad’s extensive customer base will benefit significantly from the broad range of technical solutions and development capabilities that Symetri bring to the partnership. We are delighted to further improve our current offerings to the market here in Ireland and look forward to extending our value and relationships with our customer base for many years to come”.



Jens Kollserud, CEO of Symetri added “Procad are respected experts and hold extensive expertise in the Irish construction and manufacturing sectors and will bring exceptional skills to our total customer base. We are excited about the additional value our combined leading-edge technology and services that Symetri Technology will offer. Products “Sovelia” for Inventor and Vault, and “Naviate” for Revit and Civil 3D, along with our combined expertise will bring exceptional BIM skills and additional value to our customers in Ireland in the years ahead.”