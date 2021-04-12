Limerick's Milford Care Centre unveils new chief executive

MILFORD Care Centre, which provides palliative care and older person’s services, has confirmed the appointment of Mary O’Brien as its new chief executive.

She succeeds outgoing chief Pat Quinlan, who retired at the end of March after 32 years wih the much-loved centre.

Ms O’Brien has extensive healthcare experience in community and acute care, both in Ireland and Britain, having held a variety of senior managerial roles including general manager at the UL Hospitals Group, interim chief director of nursing and midwifery at UL Hospitals Group, and most recently, head of service, older persons at HSE Mid-West community healthcare.

A graduate of the University of Limerick and the University of Liverpool, Ms O’Brien is clinically trained both as a registered general nurse and a registered midwife.

Milford Care Centre chairman Joe Murphy said: “The board of Milford Care Centre together with the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary are very happy with the appointment of Ms O’Brien, who brings a wealth of experience as an executive manager, leader and innovator to her role as chief executive. She has a proven track record, working in challenging and busy environments and a history of consistently achieving strong results with practical, cost-effective approaches to service development. She has forged partnerships beyond traditional healthcare boundaries and is a proven leader in accelerating healthcare transformation.”

Ms O’Brien added: “I am delighted to have been selected to lead an organisation that is synonymous with palliative care and older persons services in the Mid-West and look forward to charting new opportunities for further innovation in the delivery of the services provided by Milford Care Centre in my capacity as chief executive.”