Limerick-based law firm appoints new partner

SELLORS LLP Solicitors has announced the continued growth of its litigation and dispute resolution practice with the appointment of Derek Walsh as a new partner.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Partner, Stephen Keogh said: “We are delighted to appoint Derek as partner. Derek’s appointment demonstrates the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing the best people to deliver the best legal service and advice to our clients. We look forward to working with Derek, and leveraging his wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen our range of services and to deliver upon our ongoing commitment to provide excellent advice and service to our clients.”

Derek is a native of Galway and graduated with an LLB from NUIG in 2005. He relocated to Limerick in 2008 where he practised with a local leading law firm before moving, in 2015, to Sellors LLP Solicitors which is based in the city centre.

From the beginning of his training and career in law Derek practised exclusively in the area of litigation and dispute resolution. He advises on aspects of civil and commercial litigation with a particular emphasis on the insurance, banking and private client sectors.

Derek has extensive experience in all aspects of litigation, particularly in High Court and Circuit Court on behalf of both insured and self-insured bodies. Derek also represents clients nationwide in medical negligence, personal injury and employee related litigation actions. He has become recognised as an expert in his field and has been involved in over 1,500 cases in the High Court, Circuit Court, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

Derek has a particular interest in technology and led Sellors LLP’s advance towards an online virtual full-service law firm relying on best in class technology to help clients navigate very challenging legal issues in Limerick, the Mid West and beyond.

Derek held the role as secretary for Limerick Solicitors Bar Association from 2018 to 2020 and was elected as President of Limerick Solicitors Bar Association in 2020.

Over the years, Derek has worked closely with numerous charitable organisations across the Mid-West region. He has been involved with and fundraised for St Gabriel’s School and Centre since 2009. Derek also sits on the Board of Directors for the Children's Grief Centre.

He lives in Limerick with his wife Lisa and their three children Aoileann, Dara and Aisling.