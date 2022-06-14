Search

14 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Limerick homeowners to be included in €2.7bn Mica Redress Scheme

BREAKING: Limerick homeowners to be included in €2.7bn Mica Redress Scheme

A picture of a home affected by defective blocks

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

14 Jun 2022 3:27 PM

LIMERICK is the latest county to be incorporated into the Mica Redress Scheme, as more than 750 homes in the county are understood to be affected.

Cabinet signed off today on the inclusion of both Limerick and Clare into the 100% redress scheme, with an estimated 2,000 homes affected across the two counties raising costs to €2.7bn.

The extension to Limerick and Clare homeowners, rising labour costs and inflation have resulted in the nationwide rebuilding total previously proposed by the government to soar by a further €500m.

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure, called the scheme “a very significant intervention for the state”,  detailing that the government is eager to proceed with “remediation works.”

Mica, a sponge-like mineral found in concrete blocks, has the capacity to absorb water and in turn is causing upwards of 7,000 homes to crumble across the west of Ireland.

Campaigners across Mayo and Donegal, the two counties worst affected, have been fighting tirelessly for the government to address their crumbling homes for more than 10 years.

An Bord Pleanála clears the way for 165 new homes in Limerick

Under the newly passed legislation, homeowners will be able to avail of a €420,000 demolish and rebuild redress cap per home. The deal also permits a second cap of €145-€161 per square foot.

Before today's Cabinet meeting, both Limerick and Clare had made submissions to be covered.

It is understood that houses in further counties, such as Sligo and Tipperary, have been adversely affected by mica blocks, but will not be included in this round of legislative reforms.

Darragh O’ Brien, Housing Minister, said the new enhanced scheme represents “significant progress.”

“I am satisfied that the enhanced scheme will represent a significant step forward in having a fit for purpose grant scheme which will help homeowners rebuild their homes and their lives,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media