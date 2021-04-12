HSE confirms cancellation of Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Limerick

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed the scheduled vaccination of around 600 people in Limerick this Tuesday will not now proceed.

The cancellation of the clinic - at the Radission Blu Hotel - follows the decision of the National National Immunisation Advisory Committee to change its advice regarding the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The new guidelines, which have been accepted by the Department of Health, means those aged under 60 will no longer be offered the AstraZeneca jab.

"The HSE has this evening written to hospital groups and community healthcare organisations to advise that all AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for tomorrow, Tuesday April 13, should be cancelled in light of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, this evening," stated a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group.

All scheduled appointments at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Tuesday have been cancelled and a a decision will be made tomorrow regarding clinics later in the week.

All vaccinations scheduled for the Radisson Hotel Ennis Road on Tuesday April 13th have been cancelled in light of this evening’s updated guidance. We are contacting those affected directly. We apologise for the inconvenience and a further update will issue on Tuesday. https://t.co/44R0ltNdq3 — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) April 12, 2021

The UL Hospitals Group is contacting those who were scheduled to receive a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday and it says it will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment.