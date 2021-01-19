BREAKING: Hope as Limerick records its lowest daily Covid-19 increase of 2021

LIMERICK has recorded its lowest daily increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases so far this year, with 89 new reported this evening.

And the county's 14-day incidence rate has also dropped again, from 1,837.4 per 100,000 people last night, to 1,706.0 tonight. The national average is 1,334.6.

On every other day so far this year, Limerick has recorded treble digit increases night on night. The last day Limerick's daily increase was below 100 was 53 cases reported on New Year's Eve, with 83 on December 29.

In total, over the last two weeks, there has been 3,325 confirmed cases in Limerick.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 93 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the fatalities reported today, three of these took place in December, with the remainder this month.

The average age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41 to 99 years.

There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

It brings to 2,708 the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 2,001 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed nationally, meaning in total, some 176,839 are known to have had the condition.

Of today's new cases, 892 are men and 1,098 are women, with 55% under the age of 45.

The average age is 42 years old.

The majority of the new cases - 701 - are in Dublin followed by 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties.

This includes the 89 in Limerick, plus 46 in Tipperary, 33 in Kerry and 30 in Co Clare.

As of 2pm today, some 1,949 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in intensive care at 11am. There has been 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today. We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-COVID care. We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers."