BREAKING: More than 1,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 are reported in Ireland

MORE than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this Christmas Day.

While a county-by-county breakdown has not been confirmed, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,025 additional cases across the country.

Yesterday, 70 new cases of the disease were reported in Limerick.

In an update, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health confirmed the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected by "whole genome sequencing" at the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel," he said.

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK" he added

Full details of advice and procedures are available at hse.ie.