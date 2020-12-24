BREAKING: 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for second day in a row

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen again after a further 70 cases of the disease were reported.

It's the second day in a row that 70 or more cases have been reported locally - 72 cases were reported last night, 60 on Tuesday, 35 on Monday and 66 on Sunday.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased from 217.5 (per 100,000) yesterday to 250.4. The national rate is 166.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight additional Covid-related deaths and 922 new confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 337 are in Dublin, 73 are in Cork, 70 are in Limerick, 56 are in Wexford, 43 are in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union."

Dr Holohan has again appealed to people to adhere to the public health advice over the coming days. “This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice. Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas," he said.

Meanwhile, the HSE is appealing to people in Limerick who are awaiting Covid-19 tests to self-isolate until they have received the results of their test.

"What we are experiencing at the moment are high volumes of people requesting a Covid test. Anybody that has symptoms or are close contacts of somebody else - they need in the first instance to isolate. Then they need to contact their GP and get a referral for a Covid test," said HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer Maria Bridgeman.

"What is really important is that people attend for a Covid test with a referral to the correct centre at the appropriate time and in the meantime until their test is completed and until they have got their result we are asking people that they remain isolated," she added.