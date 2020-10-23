BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick passes 300 as 37 new cases are reported

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is now above 300, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

In its daily update, NPHET says 37 new cases of the disease have been reported this Friday. That brings to 589 the number of cases reported since October 9 - an incidence rate of 302.2 per 100,000 population.

This is the 13th highest in Ireland and remains below the national rate which now stands at 306.1

Meanwhile, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to Covid-19.

It has also been notified of an additional 777 confirmed cases of the disease - the lowest daily total since October 9.

Of the cases notified today 66% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 33.

182 of the cases are in Dublin, 81 are in Galway, 44 are in Wexford, 42 are in Meath, 41 are in Cork and the

remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties including Limerick.

As of 2pm today 319 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "15,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household."

Dr Holohan added: "If you live with someone who has Covid-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school. I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.