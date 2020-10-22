REVEALED: Latest distribution pattern of Covid-19 cases in Limerick is confirmed

Two of Limerick's six local electoral areas now have a 14-day incidence of rate Covid-19 which is higher than the national rate of infection.

According to the latest rolling data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub, there were 537 confirmed cases of the disease reported in Limerick between October 6, and October 19.

Of those, 123 cases were reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 443.9 - significantly above the national rate of 279.3.

Elsewhere, 110 confirmed cases were reported in the Limerick City East local electoral area giving an incidence rate there of 311.2 per 100,000 population.

The incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District has fallen slightly to 153.7 (42 cases) while it has more than doubled in Cappamore-Kilmallock to 258.5 following the notification of 90 confirmed cases - many of which have been linked to one outbreak.

The incidence rate in Limerick City North is 256.4 (89 cases) and 237.8 in Limerick City West (83).

Separately, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that 44 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this Thursday.