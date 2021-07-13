Services at Shannon Airport to double ahead of resumption of 'non-essential' international travel

AIR services to and from Shannon Airport are set to double from eight to sixteen in time for the lifting of the non-essential travel ban from next Monday.

Ahead of the easing of the current restrictions, the airport says a total of 72 weekly flights will operate through Shannon up to the end of October.

Ryanair currently operates eight services from Shannon to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw-Modlin and Manchester.

A further eight services will commence to holiday sunspots including Corfu, a newly announced route, and Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife. With one additional new route to be announced shortly.

Ryanair will also begin operating a new service to Turin from December to capture the winter ski market.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group says everyone at the airport is looking forward to next week's reopening: “The reopening of international travel is a very significant step forward not only for Shannon Airport, but for the thousands of jobs and businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way and the Mid West, that depend on these services to support their operations."

She added that the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate and the roll-out of the vaccination programme means there is a real sense of optimism in the air.

"Although there is a long road ahead of us to get airport passenger numbers back to anything like 2019 levels, it is important to acknowledge these milestones on our journey to recover and rebuild our business," said Ms Considine.

In readiness for the reopening of international travel. Shannon Airport is launching a two-pronged marketing strategy with targeted radio, poster, press advertising, digital and social media marketing to welcome passengers back to Shannon Airport, and promote our its air services.