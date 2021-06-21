Ryanair announces a new route from Shannon Airport

SHANNON Group has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair of a new service from Shannon Airport later this year.

The service is to Turin in Northern Italy and is the first Turin service to operate from Shannon Airport since 2009. The new winter service will run weekly on Saturdays starting on December 18, 2021 to March 26, 2022.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We would like to congratulate Ryanair on the opening of their new Turin base. We are delighted to be adding this popular winter destination for our Irish customers to enjoy.

“Aviation has a long journey ahead, but It is great at last to see some green shoots of recovery. This is another step in slowly rebuilding our air services and brings to nine the number of Ryanair services announced for Shannon to-date. As the vaccine roll-out programme increases and we look forward to the lifting of the non-essential travel ban on July 19 with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, people can again begin to plan for much-deserved holiday breaks.”

The capital city of Piedmont in northern Italy, Turin is a destination for a skiing holiday with many ski resorts, as well as a location for a city break. It is also known for its refined architecture and cuisine. The Alps rise to the northwest of the city. Stately baroque buildings and old cafés line Turin's boulevards and grand squares such as Piazza Castello and Piazza San Carlo.