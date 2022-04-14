In Pictures: Limerick-based artists create connections with new exhibition

THE BELLTABLE Arts Centre in Limerick city centre was the venue for the launch of Creating Connections, an exhibition by two emerging female artists, Aoife Carroll and Aksana Sasnouskaya.
Guests from the arts community in Limerick and family and friends of the talented artists, gathered to celebrate the exhibition’s opening night.
Creating Connections features a wide range of watercolour portraits from Aoife and Sasnouskaya, who are both learners in Art, Craft and Design at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of FET, Kilmallock Road Campus, under the guidance of art tutor Jayne Foley.
Some of the familiar faces to attend the launch included singer songwriter Emma Langford, newly crowned Limerick Person of the Year Padraig O’Callaghan and legendary comedian Pat Shortt who officially opened the exhibition.
The beauty of both Aoife and Aksana’s talents can be appreciated at the Belltable Arts Centre, with the exhibition running until April 27.
