11 Apr 2022

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila to support Ed Sheeran on his Multiplication tour

Denise Chaila’s debut EP is out this Friday Picture: Shane Serrano

Denise Chaila

Frances Watkins

11 Apr 2022 1:30 PM

LIMERICK'S Denise Chaila will be joining Ed Sheeran on his Mathematics Tour in Ireland. 

The rapper has been announced as Ed's support act alongside Maisie Peters for his Irish gigs. 

The tour starts in Croke Park on April 23 with Ed playing Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. 

Aiken Promotions officially announced the news in a tweet this morning saying: "Thrilled to announce Ed Sheeran has added Denise Chaila as special guest alongside Maisie Peters to come along on The Mathematics Tour in Ireland."

The Zambian born rapper moved to Dublin with her family when she was three before relocating to Limerick. 

The award-winning singer songwriter has been part of the Limerick music scene since 2012. 

In 2019, she released her first EP Dual Citizenship and her debut album, Go Bravely, released in October 2020, won an RTE Choice Music Award.

Earlier this year, Denise took home a prestigious 2022 Music Moves Europe Award.

This annual prize for popular and contemporary music is co-funded by the European Union and celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow.

