SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2002: Limerick FC edge Derry City in League Cup final first leg

FIRST Division Limerick earned a 2-1 lead over Derry City in the first leg of their eircom League Cup final meeting with Premier Division Derry City at Jackman Park on this day, April 6, 2002.

While ahead of the final, Derry were sitting pretty in the upper reaches of the Premier Division, Limerick FC had finished bottom of the First Division on goal difference that season.

The League Cup final offered the Noel O'Connor-managed side an opportunity to win their first silverware since winning the League Cup in 1993.

Limerick had already beaten Premier Division Galway United, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers en route to the final.

Limerick recovered from a first half strike from Derry teenager Kevin Deery to claim a memorable victory in the first-leg at Jackman Park.

Ciaran Foley restored parity on the stroke of half-time for the Shannonsiders before defender Derek Whyte converted from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining to give them a narrow lead going into the second leg at the Brandywell.

A goal from the penalty spot from Derry's Liam Coyle in the second leg tied the final at 2-2.

The final ultimately went to a penalty shoot-out. Two terrific penalty saves from Murroe’s Jimmy Fyffe from spots kicks by Eddie McCallion and Gareth Mullan inspired Limerick to a stunning 3-2 penalty shoot-out win.

The League Cup was coming back to Limerick for a third time, the club’s first success in the competition in nine years. It was just the second time a First Division club claimed the title.