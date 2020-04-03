On This Day 2004: Irish schools prove too strong for Wales

Our trip down memory lane today is to 2004 when the Irish schools side, complete with over sized jerseys, took on their Welsh counterparts in Donnybrook. The slideshow above shows some seriously fresh faced stars who would go on to represent their province and indeed Ireland in the following decade.

From the team printed in the paper the following day, Limerick representatives seemed to total 4 with Conan Doyle, Gary Walsh, Barry O'Mahony and Sean Cronin all lining out in green.