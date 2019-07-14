SLIDESHOW: Mixed results for Limerick's Underage Football Academy

EIGHT games last weekend for the underage teams in the Limerick Football Academy and just two wins.

The victories came at U14 level against Tipperary and at U16 level against Waterford.

Limerick were based in Dungarvan for the Jim Power U14 Football Tournament.They lost to Kerry South 3-8 to 0-3 and lost to Waterford 3-3 to 0-6. But they beat Gold Tipperary 2-11 to 1-7. The U14 management is John Keane, Denis O’Keeffe, Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Mike Meade and DJ Collins.

At U15 level, Limerick were based in LIT with two teams playing Wexford – losing 3-7 to 1-6 and 3-12 to 0-6.

The U15 management consists of manager Kevin Denihan (Galbally) with coach-selectors Andy Lane (St Senans), Damien Quaid (Rathkeale), Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Cathal Finucane (Kilteely-Dromkeen) and David Geaney (Dingle).

The Limerick U16s played in the Fitzgeralds Woodland House Hotel Football Tournament in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Limerick beat Waterford 2-6 to 1-6 but lost to Kerry North 2-14 to 2-4 and Cork Red 5-9 to 0-5.

In the first year of the expanded tournament, Limerick now progress to the All-Ireland phase and will be in Division Three with Clare, Roscommon and Tyrone.

U14 PANEL: Jake Foley, Tom Lloyd, Ben Gallagher, Muiris Ahern, Mark O’Brien, Luke Walsh (all Mungret); Cian Hartnett, Michael Kilbridge, Calum Boyle, Adam O’Shea, Cian Curtin (all Fr Caseys); Tom Ryan, Donal Couglan, Dylan McGrath, Paddy Downey (all Oola); John Fitzgerald, Stephen Young, Jamie Young (all Cappagh); Muris O’Dalaigh, Jack Dolan, Tom D’arcy (all Monaleen); James Keating, Jack Butler, Daniel Shabu (all Ahane); Bailey Ryan, James O’Sullivan, Shane Ryan (all Galbally); Eli Goldberg, Patrick Ivess (both Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan), Callum Murphy, Shane Heffernan (both Ballybricken Bohermore); Aaron Considine, Kian O’Brien (both Claughaun); Jim Downey, Senan Walsh (both St Senans), Con Frawley (Bruree-Killacolla), Niall Connaughton (Caherconlish), Aaron Roulston (Cappamore), Darragh Enright (Croom), Michael Fahy (Drom Broadford), Harry Tobin (Gerald Griffins), Eoin Horgan (Granagh Ballingarry), Cathal Lannigan Ryan (Pallasgreen), David Clancy (Rathkeale).

U15 PANEL: Alan Finnegan, Will Madigan, Killian O'Mahony Aaron Kearns, Oisin O'Farrell (all St Senans); Nathan Murphy, Marc Nolan, Cullen Quigley, Ronan Quirke, Dylan O'Connor (all Fr Caseys), Conal O'Duinn, Oisin O'Connor, Darragh Clifford, Darragh Murray (all Monaleen); Cathal O'Mahony, Owen O'Sullivan, Conor Finn (all Galbally); Matt Moane, Colm O'Flaherty, Calum Ryan (all Ballysteen); Eoin O'Brien, Danny Mullane (both Drom Broadford); Sean Geraghty, Aaron Neville (both Newcastle West), Jamie Rogers, Jamie Behan (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Conor Whelan, Colin O'Grady (both Oola); Robert Galligan, Ross McNally (both Claughaun); Adam O'Keeffe, Jack Ryan (Galtee Gaels), Cian McGoey (Granagh Ballingarry), Lee Foley (Drom Broadford), Michael Clifford (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Liam Scanlan (Monagea), Bobby Enright (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Colm O'Loughlin (Bruff), Liam Dennehy (Ballylanders), Jack Somers (Mungret St Pauls), Killian Aherne (Blackrock).

U16 PANEL: Cillian O’Gorman, Colin Rochford, Darragh Bridgeman, Darragh O’Connor, Frank Corcoran, James Killian, Oisin Moss (all Mungret St Pauls); Cathal Hartnett, Diarmuid Buckley, Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley, Adam Fitzgerald (all Fr Caseys); Cathal McEnery, Conor Woulfe, Cormac Mann, Sean Ryan, Shane Fitzgerald (all St Kierans); David O'Shaughnessy, Jackson Griffin, Padraig McMahon (all Ballysteen); Donal Bourke, Eddie Ward, Michael Blashkov (all Newcastle West); Diarmuid Dennehy, Finn Clancy (both Bruff), Edward Brennan, Kenny Lynch (both Drom Broadford), Keith O’Brien, Pearse Shields (both St Patricks); Michael O'Mahony (Adare), Michael Tierney (Athea), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Sam Riordan (Kilpeacon-Crecora), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Brian Blackwell (Knockainey), Brian Coleman (Rathkeale).