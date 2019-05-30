Eamonn O’Donnell is New Director of Golf at Dromoland Castle

Dromoland Castle opened the doors to its brand-new Golf Shop on Monday 13th May 2019, marking the completion of a series of investments at the luxury hotel and golf resort in Co. Clare

The 900 sq ft addition to the golf club has expansive, sweeping views of the 1st, 10th and famous 18th holes, and the breath-taking Dromoland Lake. Spearheading the enhanced golf experience at the resort, Dromoland Castle has appointed Eamonn O’Donnell as the New Director of Golf.

Eamonn, who previously held similar roles at Mount Wolseley Golf Club, Waterford Castle and Druids Glen, will oversee the team at Dromoland Castle in driving forward the golf experience for both members and visitors to the castle.

The Golf Shop will carry the latest golf apparel and merchandise, with a Dromoland Castle branded range from internationally renowned brands such as KJUS, Galvin Green, Fairway & Greene, Daily Sports Sweden, Peter Millar, Oscar Jacobson and Duca del Cosma leather footwear. The shop also stocks top brand golf balls, gloves, tees and additional golf accessories from top sporting brands including Adidas Golf, Footjoy and PING Golf.

The new shop completes the full-scale €20 million refurbishment at the Castle. Included in the extensive refurbishments were; Castle guest rooms and bathrooms, Queen Anne Wing, dining and lounge areas, all public spaces, Spa at Dromoland Castle, indoor pool, air conditioning units, a new water treatment system, as well as window refurbishments and stone façade repairs. Acclaimed Irish painter, John Brennan, was commissioned for the artwork in the guestrooms; the Celtic inspired paintings are unique, with each gold leaf applied by hand.

Mark Nolan, Managing Director of Dromoland Castle, said of the opening: “We are delighted to open the new Golf Shop at Dromoland Castle. We pride ourselves on offering the finest branded golf clothing and accessories for our members and visitors. The opening of the Golf Shop follows a number of major golf investments such as the unveiling of a new fleet of Club Bar Tempo GPS buggies, cemented perimeter pathways and the recent appointment of Head Golf Professional Ian Kearney. We are also delighted to welcome new Director of Golf at Dromoland Castle, Eamonn O’Donnell to our already accomplished and loyal Golf team at Dromoland Castle”.

Dromoland Castle offers one of the finest parkland courses in Ireland, designed by internationally renowned Ron Kirby and JB Carr, as well as standout practice facilities and a welcoming club house experience. The Golf Shop will open daily from 7AM to 8PM for summer hours.

To book your next round of golf or stay, visit www.dromoland.ie or call (061) 346-7007