SLIDESHOW: Thomond RFC to host 'Diamond Ball' to celebrate anniversary

Founded in 1944 after a meeting in the old boat club near the old distillery in Thomondate, Thomond RFC’s first competitive match was in the Munster Junior League against Garryowen at Thomond Park on Sunday October 15 1944. This year the club are to host a 'Diamond Ball' to commemorate that event, to be held in the Radisson Hotel on April 27.

Preparations for the game began just one month previous to that on September 17 1944 when the first practice session took place at Shelbourne Park which would become home to Thomond for the next 34 years until Thomond secured a pitch in 1978 between Moyross and Woodview Park known today as Liam Fitzgerald Park.

The home ground was in honour of Liam who served the club for many years from starting as a player in the 1950s to becoming club captain in the 1960s and serving as president in the 1980s. His tireless work knows no bounds.



History was made when Liam’s sister, Hilary Dillon, an equally long serving Stalwart of the club became the first ever lady president in rugby history of the All-Ireland league.



Following the move to Liam Fitzgerald Park, the first match was played at home in 1980, the clubhouse opened in 1982 and Thomond played in the Junior League right up to 1999/2000 when the club was promoted to senior status which they have sustained to this present day.



Thomond’s first cup win was the Transfield cup in 1969, a mere half century ago and they went on to win 11 more games in that league, 8 Clare cup wins, 7 Munster Junior Cup wins and an impressive 15 North Munster league wins.

“As a result of the many success in the history of Thomond particularly the milestones of its 75th Anniversary, the 50th Anniversary of its first cup win and 20th Anniversary of becoming a senior club, we believe that we have much to celebrate which is why we are holding our Diamond Ball in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick on the 27th of April 2019” says current president and former player Eddie Hughes.

“In the past few years the development of our club both on and off the pitch has proved extremely successful with the accomplishment of our state of the art facilities and The Royal Blue Jersey of Thomond that has served Limerick and Irish Rugby so well for so long, is to continue and the challenges of another 25 years which will see us reach our centenary will not only be met, but surpassed. Our most recent completed project has been the erecting of floodlights which has enabled us to emerge from the darkness of Shelbourne Park into the light of Liam Fitzgerald Park to the Limelight of the A.I.L. The acquisition of our facilities and in particular the lights have enabled our underage members for the first time in our history to train under the umbrella of Thomond R.F.C. Our purpose has always been to increase the number of our youth players and we have always strived to foster the growth and development of youth rugby, to give them every benefit of a life in sport and in doing so, who knows? Possibly, hopefully, unearth the next Keith Earls. “

If you would like to join Thomond on April 27, in celebrating their anniversary at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick, there are limited tickets available at €60 per person which includes a 5 course meal and entertainment afterwards.



