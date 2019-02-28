SLIDESHOW: Blackrock GAA club honour former champions

The Greenwood Inn played host on Friday night last as Blackrock GAA club honoured the County Junior Hurling Champions of 1982 and the U21 county hurling champions of 1988.

Those players that attended were presented with a lovely trophy by the club Chairmen of those years, John McCarthy in 1982 who was also a player on the day and Ber Shaughnessy in 1988.

Players came from near and far to catch up with their former team mates. A lot of hurling stories were told on the night, and the matches were watched on the TV, everyone studying the match and the spectators to see a glimpse of themselves and their friends and family back in the day.

Fintan Leahy, current club chairman, welcomed everyone to the event and Seoirse Bulfin, as always, did a super job as MC.

The club have offered their thanks to the Gilligan family for the lovely venue and to the 'Tea Cosy' who provided the food on the night.

The club are now looking forward to marking the County Junior B league winners of 1992 and the Intermediate hurling champions of 1993 in the near future.