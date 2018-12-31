SLIDESHOW: Ballybricken-Bohermore host Christmas Road Hurling competition

Ballybricken-Bohermore's annual road hurling competition took place again on St Stephens Day, with 32 teams taking part this year. Event organiser John Casey was delighted with the turn out, players returned home from the UK and travelled from other counties & parishes to take part.

The club had players participating ranging in age from 7 to 70, with county players, Limerick camogie and even an ex-Limerick Manager lining out.

Local surrounding clubs were well represented with players from Caherline, South Liberties, Pallasgreen, Knonckane, Bruff, Knockainey & Hospital taking part.

The 3 mile route from the Club house to Inch St. Laurence provided lots of challenges for even the most skilflul player. The club would like to offer their thanks to everyone who helped out with stewarding, signage etc and especially residents along the way.

The trophy presentation took place later that evening at Kirbys Hunting Lodge with the first placed team containing Conor Roche (Pallasgreen GAA) David Wixted (Caherline GAA) & PJ Butler (Knockane GAA) who narrowly beat local lads Jack Owens, Sean Teefy & Daniel Owens by 1 point. In third place was David Ryan, Alan O’Riordan & Dylan Daly Conway.