SLIDESHOW: Finals night at Limerick Lawn Tennis Club's South of Ireland

THE 141st South of Ireland Open Senior Tennis Championships continued last week at the famous Limerick Lawn Tennis Club.

The top level championships have been held at Limerick Lawn Tennis Club since their inception in 1877, the same year as Wimbledon but with a unique difference - the Limerick event had a Ladies Singles Champion competition, while Wimbledon only introduced a Ladies Singles event five years later.

The finals day that took place on Saturday June 23, was once more sponsored by Hartmann Opticians, who themselves were founded in 1877.