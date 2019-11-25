SLIDESHOW: Images of proposed Project Opera development which faces oral hearing this week

GROUPS and individuals from across Limerick who made observations on the €180m Project Opera scheme will be able to have a further say next week at an oral hearing into the plans, writes Nick Rabbitts.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, An Bord Pleanala inspectors will sit at the Strand Hotel to hear people’s concerns and appraisals for the scheme, which is the key pillar of the Limerick Twenty Thirty programme.

A number of groups and individuals contacted An Bord Pleanala over the project, and due to the sheer number, the national appeals body has decided to hold its first oral hearing into a local proposal since it sat for four days over Irish Cement’s Mungret plan back in 2017.

Local Labour councillor Joe Leddin has welcomed the hearing, but hopes that An Bord Pleanala come to a decision soon afterwards.

He said: “It’s definitely not before time. People have been listening to Project Opera for ten years if not longer. Everyone wants to see the largest single derelict sites in the city developed.”

Cllr Leddin admitted concerns around the number of residential units on site.

“I suppose in one sense it’s understandable in the sense of maintaining a night-time economy. There is going to be a bar, and a restaurant. That will all help increase the traditional out-of-hours stuff,” he added.