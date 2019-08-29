WATCH: Young Limerick pupils start their first ever day at school

MORE than 40 new faces, some nervous and some a little braver, were seen on the grounds of St Michael's Infant school, Sexton Street, this Wednesday morning.

Greeted by principal Tracie Tobin, the new additions in their pristine red uniforms filled up two classrooms with chatter, and of course a few tears.

"Once the parents leave they are fine, give them an hour and they'll be flying it and they won't want to leave!" said Tracie.