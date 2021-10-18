Limerick law firm announces the appointment of two new partners

Leading law firm Holmes O’Malley Sexton LLP has this week announced the promotion of two top lawyers to its partnership.

Legal experts Rachael O'Shaughnessy and Sean Fitzgerald, who are both nationally recognised for their impressive client portfolios in the areas of medical negligence, workplace accidents and industrial related diseases, have been promoted as Partners to HOMS Assist, part of Holmes O’Malley Sexton LLP.

Both lawyers bring their wealth of experience and passion to advocate for fairness and access to justice to HOMS Assist’s growing client base.

Rachael O’Shaughnessy leads the firm’s provision of medical negligence services to its clients who have been patients, whose children were patients, or loved ones of deceased patients, impacted adversely by medical negligence.

Speaking on her promotion as Partner, Rachael stated: “I am committed to guiding my clients with empathy and expert advice, through some of the most vulnerable and tragic circumstances in their lives, in their search for answers and justice. As Partner with HOMS Assist, I look forward to using my expertise to continue to advocate and campaign through the provision of information to protect the public and help clients to achieve the justice they deserve.”

Among Rachael’s, notable and high-profile cases was the recent and successful High Court settlement with the HSE for its ‘deficits in care’ which led to the tragic death of a young pro golfer, husband and father of two.

Sean Fitzgerald leads HOMS Assist’s workplace accidents team. He provides services to clients who have been the victim of injuries within the workplace or have acquired an industrial-related disease during the course of their employment.

With a background in not only law but science, Sean has a reputation for taking on and winning challenging cases for clients. Sean has successfully represented clients in fatal and catastrophic injury cases.

Sean, who also lectures at the University of Limerick stated: “I passionately advocate to ensure employees injured at work due to employers’ negligence achieve fairness through optimum assistance to live their best life. As Partner, I will endeavour to continue to champion the rights of employees, advocating nationally for safe and fair treatment within workplaces.”

Congratulating Rachael and Sean, Robert Bourke, fellow Partner with HOMS Assist, explained what these new appointments will mean for the firm and its clients.

“Rachael and Sean, who are nationally recognised experts in their specialities, join us as Partners and this reinforces our commitment to invest and build upon the success of our firm by delivering the highest expertise and legal services for our clients.”

